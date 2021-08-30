Lil Nas X Spoofs Drake’s Album Cover … With Emojis of Pregnant Men

Just hours after Drake finally, officially announced the release date for his long-awaited forthcoming “Certified Lover Boy” album — which apparently has a cover featuring several emoji-type images of pregnant women — Lil Nas X jumped in by posting a similar one for his long-awaited forthcoming “Montero” album… except with pregnant men.

“MONTERO” THE ALBUM

OUT SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 pic.twitter.com/M7qVwV1uOu — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) August 30, 2021

It’s just the latest move in Nas’ virtuoso social-media persona, which he spoke with Variety about for his cover story earlier this month. He’s used both to smack down haters, especially homophobic ones, advancing his beliefs with a rare combination of sass, bluntness and wit. “Y’all be silent as hell when n—-s dedicate their entire music catalogue to rapping about sleeping with multiple women,” he replied on Twitter to one criticizing his “Industry Baby” video. “But when I do anything remotely sexual I’m ‘being sexually irresponsible.’ Y’all hate gay ppl and don’t hide it.” On a lighter, more characteristic note, shortly after he came out publicly, he tweeted: “Just got news that I’m gay and I will no longer be streaming my music. I’m sorry that shit is just not ok.”

In a social media post last week, the rapper and singer revealed that the album will release on Sept. 17. Alongside the date announcement, Nas also debuted a trailer for the album featuring a previously-unheard song.

“Creating this album has been therapy for me,” Nas wrote in his announcement post. “I’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be. I’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.”