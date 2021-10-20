Lewis Capaldi Named Songwriter of the Year at ASCAP London Music Awards

Lewis Capaldi led the 2021 ASCAP London Music Awards with four honors for his songwriting, including a top trophy for songwriter of the year, the performing rights organization announced Tuesday. The plaudits came as a result of the American success of two singles — “Someone You Loved,” which was also named song of the year and top streaming song, and “Before You Go,” which was cited as a Winning Hot 100 song.

The ASCAP London Awards, which go to U.K. songwriters based on their play in the U.S., are being revealed in an online rollout yesterday and today in lieu of the annual in-person gala.

Pete Glenister was a double winner for his work as co-writer of the Black Eyed Peas/J Balvin hit “RITMO,” which picked up top hot dance/electronic song as well as a Winning Hot 100 award.

Also picking up multiple plaudits were the co-writing team MNEK, Neave Applebaum, Robert Harvey, Lewis Thompson and Leo Kalyan, responsible for MNEK’s own “Head & Heart,” a No. 1 song in the U.K.

On the film front, Daniel Pemberton won top box office film for having scored “Birds of Prey.” Other awards in the top box office film category went to Christopher Benstead for “The Gentlemen,” Isobel Waller-Bridge and David Schweitzer for “Emma,” Andrew Lloyd-Webber for the “Cats” feature film, Natalie Holt for “Infidel” and Devonté Hynes for “Queen & Slim” (which, with its success spanning eligibility periods, also got an award in the same division last year).

In TV, top cable series went to Maurizio Malagnini and Peter Salem for the “Call the Midwife,” top network series was awarded to composers Dan McGrath and Josh Philips for “Dancing With the Stars,” and top streaming series & film awards went to Martin Phipps for “The Crown,” to “Little Fires Everywhere” scorer Isabella the Machine Summers, and to Rob Lord for “Troop Zero.”

Other pop winners included Steve Mac, one of the U.K.’s most successful tunesmiths, with a hot dance/electronic song award alongside Bastille’s Dan Smith for “Happier,” recorded by Marshmello featuring Bastille.

For the full list of 2021 ASCAP London Music Awards winners, go to www.ascap.com/londonawards21.