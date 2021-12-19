LCD Soundsystem’s New York Residency Dates Canceled Due to Omicron Surge

As the Covid-19 Omicron variant continues to spread, particularly in New York, Brooklyn Steel has canceled the remaining three dates of LCD Soundsystem’s “You Are Here” 20-night residency at the venue: tonight (Sunday) through Tuesday.

A statement from the venue reads, “LCD Soundsystem’s shows at Brooklyn Steel on December 19, 20 and 21 have been cancelled. All tickets purchased via AXS will be automatically refunded – there is no action required if you purchased your tickets via AXS online or by phone.” The message makes no reference to the Omicron surge, but the reasoning seems clear.

While several other area concerts have been postponed in the wake of the surge, few New York venues have categorically postponed or canceled upcoming dates on their calendars, and at the time of this article’s publication, tickets for many dates for the coming week and beyond remain on sale.

The band, which earlier in the week stated they would complete the residency, had not commented at the time of this article’s publication.

In a long statement posted Friday, the band noted in characteristic terms the thinking behind its decision to continue, although that decision has now been countermanded by the venue.

“We’ve all known that there are risks playing these shows,” the message reads in part. “When we planned them, we thought we’d be in better shape, covid wise, by now, but it didn’t pan out so. We’ve been in a bubble together for months, our families, our crew. But we play in a room of thousands every night, so we know there are risks. We know that we and our team (and the team at Brooklyn Steel), in many ways, face the most risk of getting sick, just by virtue of being at everyone of our 20 shows.

“But we said we would play, and people are coming, so we are playing. But let’s be very, very clear — we are not saying by playing that we think it’s not a place you can catch covid or anything else, really…

“You need to make your own decision as to whether you feel safe coming to see us. if you don’t, you can go to axs.com to get your money back. you’ll be first in line for tickets the next time we play in nyc. we won’t hold your money, or reschedule… you just get first crack next time there’s a gig here.”