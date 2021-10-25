Music Industry Moves: Laura Haber Launches Little Lion Management; Lara Fox Joins AEG Global

Veteran artist manager Laura Haber has announced the launch of Little Lion Management, which sees her continuing to work with longtime clients First Aid Kit, Tove Lo, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The firm is “focused on a holistic, bespoke, and personally supportive approach to each client’s individual career and personal goals,” according to the announcement. Haber was previously a manager at Ciulla Management and worked at CAA.

“It has been a professional and personal honor to have guided the careers that I have for the last 15 years, and I look forward to building on that legacy with Little Lion and continuing to work tirelessly to support my clients and help them to continue to achieve their greatest potential,” Haber said. “We’re not looking to be the biggest management company out there, rather simply the best for our clients and our team.” The company plans to add more artists and managers “in time.”

+ AEG Global Partnerships has named Lara Fox vice president of global partnerships. An internal agency for AEG and AEG Presents, Global Partnerships oversees worldwide sponsorship sales and activation for over 135 properties across five continents, including venues, sports franchises, events, tours, festivals, and digital content among other AEG holdings. Fox will be based in AEG’s Los Angeles headquarters and will report to managing director Andrew Klein. Fox will be responsible for building strategic relationships and partnerships for concert tours, festivals, venues, and other assets of AEG Presents, as well as its various subsidiaries including festivals and live events such as Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Stagecoach: California’s Country Music Festival, Camp Flog Gnaw and more She also will manage brand deals for AEG’s network of live music venues with a focus on those located on the West Coast. She previously held roles at Complex Networks, Condé Nast’s W Magazine and ViacomCBS.

“Lara’s impressive career combined with her proven ability to drive significant revenues and build innovative partnerships with some of the biggest brands in the world, makes her a perfect fit for AEG,” said Klein. “We have a one-of-a-kind global portfolio with some of the most coveted music and live entertainment assets in the world, and this is an incredibly exciting time to be joining our company.”

+ SACEM, the French performing rights society, has named Cécile Rap-Veber CEO and and David El Sayegh will become deputy CEO. Rap-Veber is the first female CEO of Sacem since its creation in 1851 and succeeds Jean-Noël Tronc, who has held the position since 2012. She was most recently director of development, international and operations and member of the executive committee; El Sayegh was previously secretary general in charge of the legal department, institutional relations, anti-piracy and music services.

+ Concord has promoted Andrew Woloz to vice president of streaming, chief label exec Tom Whalley has announced. Woloz will be based in Concord’s Los Angeles office and report directly to Whalley. He will oversee streaming strategy for Concord Recorded Music’s artists and labels such as Craft Recordings, Fantasy Records, Fearless Records, Loma Vista Recordings, Rounder Records, Easy Eye Sound, Stax and Concord Jazz. He will be responsible for leading Concord’s streaming marketing team, including playlist and marketing strategy, performance, revenue and reporting. Before joining Concord, Woloz held posts at Red Bull Records, Dirtybird Records and Pepsi.

“Over the course of the past year, we have added additional focus to our streaming efforts to better serve the evolving marketplace and our expansive artist roster,” said Whalley. “Throughout this process, we have come to rely on the expertise, guidance and leadership exemplified by Andrew. His years of experience on both the DSP and label side of the business will ensure that we will always be in front of the streaming trends.”

+ Chromatic PR has promoted Christina Cambria to senior national publicist. Based in the New York office, Cambria will further expand Chromatic in her new leadership role with national press campaigns and in helping oversee associate staff. Chromatic co-founders Hector A. Silva and Amanda Pitts said, “Christina is an integral part of our team who has gone above and beyond since joining us four years ago. Her dedication to our clients and quick professional growth in PR have been nothing short of remarkable. We are lucky to have her and are delighted to celebrate her ascent as Chromatic turns six.”