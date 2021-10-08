Larry Rudolph, Britney Spears’ Longtime Manager, Launches New Company Under Live Nation Umbrella (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran music manager Larry Rudolph has launched a new company, 724 Management, which will extend his affiliation with Live Nation. The 724 roster includes Aerosmith, Steven Tyler, Jessie J, Kim Petras, Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler aka jxdn, among others. Rudolph serves as CEO and has brought in Jesse Peters as president. The two worked in adjacent management firms under the Maverick umbrella, the consortium of music managers put together by Guy Oseary in 2014.

“I’m thrilled to announce our new 724 Management venture with Live Nation.” Rudolph said. “Jesse, myself and our incredible team are dedicated to fostering a rich and valuable environment in which to nurture and support our artists both in development and throughout their careers. Offering greater resources, experience and opportunities than we ever have before we are focused on super serving our artists and providing them with every available pathway to success.”

Added Michael Rapino, president and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment: “Larry has made a huge impact on the artists he’s worked with over the years and we’re excited to continue our partnership into this next chapter. With Jesse at the helm and the great team they’ve built at 724 Management, the future looks bright.”

Joining Rudolph and Peters at the Los Angeles-based company are managers Shannon Bayersdorfer, Tessa Bird, Gavin Rudolph and Shabnam Mohammad; vice president of digital strategy, Tarek Chamma; head of touring, Florence Tse; and CFO, Ellyn Kohn. 724, which has a double meaning — 24/7 and also Rudolph’s birthday — will also have a satellite office in Las Vegas.

Additional clients include Pauly D, Loren Gray, TR/ST, Quinton Griggs, comedienne Vicki Barbolak and YDE; 724 will also serve as management consultants for Pitbull.

Rudolph is coming up on his 30th anniversary in the music industry, having founded the entertainment law firm of Rudolph & Beer in 1992. There, his clients included Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, the Backstreet Boys, Nick Lachey, 98 Degrees, O-Town, DMX, Raekwon, Ghostface, Rakim and The Sugar Hill Gang, among others. He segued to management in 1995 opening ReignDeer Management, where he began representing Spears, as he would continue to for much of the next 25 years.

Rudolph stepped down as Spears’ manager, citing the singer’s “intention to officially retire” as the reason for his resignation. As Spears’ legal battle concerning her 13-year conservatorship has gained momentum and attention in recent years, Rudolph has maintained that his involvement in Spears matters was limited to her professional commitments in music and entertainment.

Peters is a native of New Zealand who held positions at Universal Music NZ and Epic Records in the U.K. before joining London-based Modest! Management in 2012. A six-year run at Maverick followed where she worked under Oseary with U2 on the Songs of Innocence campaign and tour and oversaw all management operations for the band’s Joshua Tree 30th Anniversary and Songs of Experience cycles.