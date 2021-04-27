Lana Del Rey Reveals New Album, ‘Blue Banisters,’ Due July 4

Lana Del Rey has revealed that a new album, titled “Blue Banisters,” is coming July 4.

In posts to her Instagram and Twitter accounts on Tuesday night, Del Rey wrote, “Blue Banisters. Album out July 4,” alongside what looks to be the album artwork.

“Blue Banisters” seems to be the follow-up to March’s “Chemtrails Over the Country Club.” Del Rey had previously announced a release titled “Rock Candy Sweet” slated for June 1 with similar artwork, which many had assumed was an album. With the announcement of “Blue Banisters,” fans are wondering if the album was renamed or if “Rock Candy Sweet” is a single. Representatives for Del Rey did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for clarification on the matter.

Though “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” received generally favorable reviews, its chart placement has been less so. The album is currently at No. 165 on Rolling Stone’s album chart in its fifth week of release, and has amassed a total of 153,400 album units so far, according to Alpha Data.

In Variety‘s review of “Chemtrails Over the Country Club,” deputy music editor Jem Aswad wrote: “Keeping things fresh for oneself, let alone for fans, is a constant challenge for any artist, and it’s one that Del Rey rises to with impressive consistency. But self-parody is always just a heartbeat away, and her tendency to work primarily with a familiar pod of collaborators can make things repetitive. “Chemtrails” is a progression in some ways but a holding pattern in others — we’re most interested to see where she goes next.”