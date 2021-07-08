Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monae Pull Out of Bonnaroo Festival

Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have pulled out of the Bonnaroo festival, organizers announced over social media on Thursday (July 8), with left-field rock trio Khruangbin and dance music titans Rufus Du Sol added.

No reason was given for the cancelations, but it seems likely that Del Rey’s album delay and Janelle Monae’s widely reported appearance in “Knives Out 2” could have played a role. The updated lineup appears below.

BONNAROOVIANS! 🌈✨ Unfortunately Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard will no longer be able to join us on The Farm this fall. And now for the good news: Khruangbin and RÜFÜS DU SOL have been added and are ready to bring the good vibes to Centeroo.🙌 pic.twitter.com/WHlUCgLngc — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) July 8, 2021

Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Foo Fighters, Tyler, the Creator, Tame Impala and many more are still onthe bill for the event’s 20th anniversary edition, scheduled to take place September 2–5, 2021 on the Bonnaroo Farm, located 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN. Bonnaroo will present dozens of acts across more than 10 stages over the four-day festival.

Like most music festivals, Bonnaroo was forced to postpone its 2020 editions and move the planned date for this year’s event from its usual early June dates to Labor Day weekend. While a level of uncertainty remains for all mass-gathering events, as vaccinations gain momentum, many festivals in Europe and the U.S. are moving ahead with plans for late-summer and fall events.

This is noted in the announcement: “Throughout its 20-year history, Bonnaroo has evolved and innovated to make each and every event more enjoyable, with the safety of its fans, artists, and staff a top priority. Bonnaroo organizers as always will be in regular communication with local health and public safety officials and will continue to abide by relevant recommendations. As it approaches, Bonnaroovians will receive regular updates with the important information needed to plan their trip to The Farm, including any changes to policies and procedures they’ll need to know before entering the festival and campgrounds.”

“It’s exciting to see Tennessee stages come back to life in time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this internationally acclaimed festival,” said Gov. Bill Lee when the festival’s lineup was announced. “Fans are ready to gather together and celebrate their shared love of music once again. We welcome them back for a full Bonnaroo and what is sure to be a truly unforgettable event!”