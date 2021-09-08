Lana Del Rey Reveals New Release Date for ‘Blue Bannisters’ Album, Drops New Video

Lana Del Rey has announced a new release date for “Blue Bannisters,” her second album of 2021, which was originally scheduled for July 4 but abruptly bumped days before its release. She announced the new date along with a new song, “Arcadia,” which is a characteristically cinematic, orchestrated ballad loaded with California references (and opens with a definitively Lana Del Rey lyric: “My body is a map of L.A.” Watch the video below.

The album is now scheduled for release on Oct. 22, with vinyl to follow on October 29, and along with “Arcadia” will include the previously released songs “Wildflower Wildfire,” “Text Book” and the title track.

Just hours before the original July 4 release date, Del Rey posted on social media, “Album out later later… Single out soonish. Have a good fourth x,” alongside a preview of a music video for an unspecified new song.

Nothing if not prolific, Del Rey not only released “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” in March and an audio book of her poetry, “Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass,” in July of 2020. “Banisters” is technically her eighth studio album in nine years, but she’s released several EPs and multiple stand-alone tracks over those years, as well as her 2008 debut EP, “Kill Kill,” under her born name, Lizzy Grant.

BLUE BANISTERS TRACKLIST