Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Oreos: The Story Behind the Cookie Collaboration

Lady Gaga’s latest hit isn’t a song but a sweet treat. The pop sing- er’s branded Oreos — inspired by her album, “Chromatica” — have become a viral sensation, with fans posting on Twitter and Instagram about snagging packages of the green-and-pink cookies.

“It’s been incredible and beat our wildest expectations,” Oreo senior director Justin Parnell tells Variety.

Oreo — no stranger to thinking outside the package when it comes to unique ideas (see 2019’s “Game of Thrones” cookies) — thought of the Gaga treat during the pandemic. “After the lockdown, the world was in dire need of playfulness and a release from all of the stress and anxiety,” Parnell says. “It was like, ‘What if we really leaned into music as a way to connect to people and spread more positivity?’”

Parnell’s team worked closely with the star, her manager Bobby Campbell and Interscope Records and Universal Music. “We wanted all the right perspectives and points of view to make sure it was coming off in the best way possible,” he says. The goal was to “craft every element so it felt authentic.” That translated to four distinct cookie designs, a release campaign they “treated like a shoe drop” and the company becoming an official sponsor of Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

The cookies are only available in the U.S. for a limited time.

“Personally, one of the best parts was the experience of working with Lady Gaga and her team,” Parnell notes. “She is such a genuine, vulnerable and kind person. To see how important her fans and doing good in the world is to her, it made us all feel great about the collective impact we can have together.”

While Gaga’s fans are known as Little Monsters, it might be time for a name change. Cookie Monsters, anyone?