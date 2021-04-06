Lady Gaga and Dom Perignon Unveil Collaboration ‘The Queendom’

Lady Gaga has teamed up with Dom Perignon to launch “The Queendom,” a multi-media campaign shot by Nick Knight.

Part of this artistic universe is the one-minute short film titled “Creative Freedom Is Power,” which features Gaga posing in elaborate outfits styled by Haus of Gaga set to “Free Woman” from her 2020 album, “Chromatica.” The film and accompanying photographs will be featured in an international advertising campaign debuting April 6.

The centerpiece of Gaga’s partnership with Dom Perignon is the limited-edition sculpture enfolding the Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage 2006. Only 110 pieces of the sculpture, designed by Gaga in collaboration with Nicola Formichetti, will be produced and sold, with proceeds benefiting the Born This Way Foundation.

Gaga and Dom Pérignon will announce further programming throughout the next two years. Their collaboration is tied by the shared value of creative freedom.

Earlier this week, Gaga’s music video for “911” won the Make-Up & Hairstylists Award for “Commercials & Music Videos – Best Make-up” at the eighth annual MUAHS Awards.

Last month, Gaga and Adam Driver released a first look at “House of Gucci,” the upcoming Ridley Scott film about the downfall of the Gucci family dynasty. In a tweet, Gaga — who plays Maurizio Gucci’s ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani — shared a photo of herself and Driver posing on a snow-capped mountain, writing “Signore e Signora Gucci,” which translates to Mr. and Mrs. Gucci.

The movie, which is currently filming in Europe and set for release on Nov. 24, marks Gaga’s first film role since “A Star Is Born,” which earned her an Oscar nomination for best performance by an actress in a leading role.