Lady Gaga Offers $500,000 Reward for Stolen Dogs After Thief Shot Her Dog Walker

Lady Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward after her two dogs were stolen from her dog walker in a violent robbery on Wednesday night, a source confirmed to Variety.

A representative from the Los Angeles Police Department told Variety that a man was shot during a robbery around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday night near the 1500 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue in central Los Angeles. The male suspect used a semi-automatic handgun, and the victim was transported to a local hospital. The suspect took two French Bulldogs from the victim and fled in a white sedan going northbound toward Hollywood Boulevard, the police confirmed. The Los Angeles Police Department would not release the name of the victim, the owner of the dogs or the victim’s current condition.



A source confirmed to Variety that Gaga is offering $500,000, no questions asked, to anyone who has her two dogs, named Koji and Gustav. The email account KojiandGustav@gmail.com has been set up to provide any information about the dogs.

Gaga is currently in Italy preparing for her next film, based on the Gucci family murder and directed by Ridley Scott. The singer and actor will play Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was convicted for orchestrating his assassination on the steps of his office in Italy in 1995.

Roberto Bentivegna is writing the film’s script, based on Sara Gay Forden’s book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.” Scott is producing the film with Giannina Scott and his Scott Free Productions.