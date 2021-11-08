Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian West Respond to Astroworld Tragedy: ‘Our Family Is in Shock’

The Kardashian-Jenner family have offered statements on the tragedy that struck Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival, leaving eight dead and at least 300 injured from a crowd surge during Scott’s performance.

Scott and Kylie Jenner share a three-year-old daughter and are currently expecting their second child together. The beauty mogul and reality star was in attendance at the Houston festival over the weekend with their daughter, Stormi, to support the rapper.

“Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community,” Jenner posted on her Instagram stories, following the tragedy.

Jenner, who boasts more than 280 million followers on Instagram, initially received pushback for posting footage from the festival showing an ambulance on-site.

In her statement honoring the victims, Jenner clarified that she was unaware there were any lives taken at the festival.

“I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” Jenner said. She continued, “I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”

Jenner’s older sister, Kim Kardashian West, took to her social media on Monday evening to react to the tragedy, stating that her entire family is in shock.

“Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld,” Kardashian West wrote. “Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy. We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing — as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated.”

In the aftermath of the horrifying incident, Scott pledged to cover funeral costs for all of the victims. On Monday, Variety reported that Scott is refunding all attendees who bought tickets to Astroworld, and will not perform next weekend at the Day N Vegas Festival, where he was set to headline on Nov. 13. Sources speaking to Variety described Scott as “too distraught to play,” less than a week after the tragedy that occurred at his festival.

The second night of Astroworld, which was planned for last Saturday, was immediately cancelled after the casualties were reported on Friday night, which was being webcast live to a worldwide audience by Apple Music. Drake came on stage as a surprise for one of the final songs during Scott’s performance.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Astroworld’s principle producer Live Nation Entertainment and other event organizers, with at least one lawsuit naming Drake as a codefendent.