Kraftwerk to Follow Rock Hall of Fame Induction With 2022 North American Tour 

Following their long-overdue induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, electronic-music pioneers Kraftwerk have announced a 2022 North American 3-D concert tour. According to the announcement, “the summer run will not only build on their 3-D concert tours of the last ten years, but also mark the tour’s long-awaited launch after 2020 plans had to be cancelled.” The show brings together “3-D visuals, and performance art”; tickets go on sale to the public Friday, November 5.

Launched in 1970 by Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider, Kraftwerk are arguably the most influential music act of the past 50 years, with their sound — which gradually became all electronic — setting the template for much of modern dance, electronic, pop and even hip-hop music; indeed, the group’s sound is part of hip-hop’s foundation, with a long segment of their 1977 song “Trans-Europe Express” making up a major component of the groundbreaking early rap song “Planet Rock” by Afrika Bambaata and Soul Sonic Force, and their 1981 track “Numbers” was a surprise dancefloor hit shortly after its release. Not surprisingly, David Bowie and Brian Eno were among the first high-profile Anglo artists to embrace their sound and pay tribute in articles and in song (via Bowie’s 1977 track “V-2 Schneider”).

Schneider left the group early this century and passed away last year, but Hütter has carried on the group, accompanied by Henning Schmitz, Fritz Hilpert, and Falk Grieffenhagen. In 2012 the group performed a retrospective of their catalogue at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, and have toured regularly ever since. In 2014, Hütter and his former partner were honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

The group’s induction, with a speech from Pharrell Williams, will air on HBO on November 20.

Tickets for Kraftwerk’s North American 3-D concert tour go on sale to the general public this Friday, November 5, at 10 a.m. local time. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, November 2 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, November 4 at 10 p.m. local time.

KRAFTWERK 3-D CONCERTS for North America 2022 are:

DATE CITY VENUE
May 27 St. Louis, MO The Pageant
May 29 Cleveland, OH Connor Palace
Jun 1 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre
Jun 2 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Jun 4 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Detroit
Jun 6 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
Jun 8 Montreal, QC Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
Jun 10 North Adams, MA MASS MoCA
Jun 11 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre
Jun 17 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
Jun 18 Philadelphia, PA The Met
Jun 19 Washington, DC The Anthem
Jun 22 Orlando, FL Walt Disney Theatre @ Dr. Phillips Center
Jun 24 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
Jun 25 Memphis, TN Crosstown Theater
Jun 27 Austin, TX ACL Live at Moody Theater
Jun 28 Dallas, TX Music Hall at Fair Park
Jun 30 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Jul 3 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Theatre
Jul 5 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Auditorium
Jul 6 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Jul 8 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Jul 9 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre
Jul 10 Vancouver, BC Orpheum Theatre

 

 

 

 

 

