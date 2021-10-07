Kobalt Names Jeannette Perez President and COO

Jeannette Perez has been named president and chief operating officer of Kobalt. In her new position, Perez and Kobalt CEO Laurent Hubert will run the day-to-day operations of the company.

Kobalt is a leading rights management and publishing company that was founded in 2000 by Willard Ahdritz and also offers label services and neighboring rights. Its creators — songwriters, producers and artists — are able to manage their rights and royalties via Kobalt’s proprietary online portal.

Perez was previously chief experience officer and is charged with overseeing creative A&R, publishing operations, as well as the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Perez also maintains oversight of synch and brand partnerships, business development, marketing, international offices and writer and publisher relations.

Said Hubert: “I am thrilled to announce Jeannette’s promotion as president and COO of Kobalt. Over the past couple of years, Jeannette has played a key part in Kobalt’s success. From creating one of the best synch teams in the business to advancing key DEI initiatives at Kobalt, she is an integral part of the company. I am excited to work in close partnership with her and to achieve new milestones for our clients.”

“From the moment she joined Kobalt, I knew that Jeannette would grow into a great leader,” added founder and chairman Ahdritz. “She has an innate understanding of our culture and leads by always keeping our clients’ best interests in mind. She delivers at the highest level and continuously sets new standards for artist and songwriter services. The music industry needs more leaders like Jeannette, and I am excited to have her work alongside Laurent and take on the post of president and COO, a role that will allow her to play an even more important part in our success.”

Perez commented: “Thank you to Willard, Laurent and the entire Kobalt family for the opportunity to grow as an executive within this organization. Kobalt is a music company that truly epitomizes what it means to be innovative, honest and transparent. Our creative and administrative service offerings combined with our technology have made Kobalt a premier destination for artists and songwriters. I am excited to work closely with Laurent and the entire team at Kobalt to build upon Willard’s future-forward vision and artists first philosophy.”