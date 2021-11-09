Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Lil Nas X, More Appear in Madonna’s ‘Madame XTRA Q&A’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A host of stars, including Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and Lil Nas X are set to appear in Madonna’s “Madame X Presents: Madame Xtra Q&A.”

The Madonna special will air on Paramount Plus on Nov. 18 and is hosted by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winners Symone and Aquaria. Each of the stars appearing pose their burning questions to the star. In the special, Kardashian asks: “Do you have all of your awards show and music video wardrobe, and if you do, do you let your daughter wear any of it?” Kardashian admits she would love to raid the closet “so badly,” and asks the Queen of pop if she could borrow an item to wear one day.

Watch what Madonna answers below:

“Madame X” was filmed in January 2020 during Madonna’s six-night stand at the Coliseu dos Recreios in Lisbon, Portugal, as part of her 11th concert tour, which marked the first time she had played in theaters and smaller venues since 1985 Like a Virgin tour. The concert opens with “God Control,” and is followed by “Dark Ballet,” with its sample from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker.

The album was released in 2019 and is a collection of 15 new songs inspired by Madonna’s residency in Lisbon, Portugal. “Lisbon is where my record was born,” Madonna said, “I found my tribe there and a magical world of incredible musicians that reinforced my belief that music across the world is truly all connected and is the soul of the universe.”

The Q&A was filmed when Madonna held court at the premiere of the new documentary “Madame X” on Sept. 23 at New York’s Paradise Club at the Edition Times Square.

Watch the trailer below: