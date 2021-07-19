Killers Prepare New Album, ‘Pressure Machine,’ About Brandon Flowers’ Utah Hometown

The Killers have a new release coming Aug. 13, “Pressure Machine,” a concept album themed largely around frontman Brandon Flowers’ hometown of Nephi, Utah.

Monday’s announcement of the new project was accompanied by a short video trailer that includes shots of the small town, and local citizens offering different takes on what it’s like to live in a fairly cloistered community, from a man offering the wary “If you don’t have the right name, the right whatever… there are people in town that love me and people in town that hate me” to a young woman exulting that it’s “a small community where everybody knows everybody, nice kids — we’ll be here forever.”

Flowers described the album in a statement as having come out of a COVID-dominated time when “everything came to this grinding halt. And it was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence. And out of that silence this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records.”

The band’s seventh album follows a not particularly long gap between Killers albums. Their last one, “Imploding the Mirage,” came out last year and was co-produced, as the new one is, by the group, Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen.

A release described “Pressure Machine” as “a view into the everyday realities of a small American town with a stark, tough beauty, and the Killers’ most restrained and resonant album yet.”

Flowers, who lived in Nephi from when he was 10 till 16, said the commentary from locals heard in the trailer will carry over to between the tracks on the album itself. “I discovered this grief that I hadn’t dealt with,” he said. “Many memories of my time in Nephi are tender. But the ones tied to fear or great sadness were emotionally charged. I’ve got more understanding now than when we started the band, and hopefully I was able to do justice to these stories and these lives in this little town that I grew up in.”

The packaging also includes artwork of Nephi, including a cover shot of a Baptist church’s display taken by photographer Wes Johnson.

The group will be promoting both “Pressure Machine” and “Imploding The Mirage” on a tour next year. It goes on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time via the Killers’ website.

The tour dates:

Fri August 19, 2022 Vancouver BC Rogers Arena

Sat August 20, 2022 Seattle WA Climate Pledge Arena

Sun August 21, 2022 Portland OR Moda Center

Tues August 23, 2022 San Francisco CA Chase Center

Wed August 24, 2022 San Diego CA Pechanga Arena

Fri August 26, 2022 Las Vegas NV T-Mobile Arena

Sat August 27, 2022 Los Angeles CA Banc of California Stadium

Tues August 30, 2022 Salt Lake City UT Vivint Arena

Wed August 31, 2022 Denver CO Ball Arena

Thurs September 8, 2022 Houston TX Toyota Center

Fri September 9, 2022 Austin TX Moody Center

Sat September 10, 2022 Fort Worth TX Dickies Arena

Tues September 13, 2022 Miami FL FTX Arena

Wed September 14, 2022 Orlando FL Amway Center

Fri September 16, 2022 Atlanta GA State Farm Arena

Sat September 17, 2022 Nashville TN Bridgestone Arena

Sun September 18, 2022 St. Louis MO Chaifetz Arena

Tues September 20, 2022 St. Paul MN Xcel Energy Center

Wed September 21, 2022 Chicago IL United Center

Fri September 23, 2022 Toronto ON Scotiabank Arena

Sat September 24, 2022 Montreal QC Bell Centre

Sun September 25, 2022 Verona NY Turning Stone Event Center

Thurs September 29, 2022 Washington DC Capital One Arena

Fri September 30, 2022 New York NY Madison Square Garden

Sat October 1, 2022 New York NY Madison Square Garden

Mon October 3, 2022 Boston MA TD Garden

Tues October 4, 2022 University Park PA Bryce Jordan Center

Thurs October 6, 2022 Pittsburgh PA Petersen Events Center

Fri October 7, 2022 Cleveland OH Wolstein Center

Sat October 8, 2022 Detroit MI Little Caesars Arena