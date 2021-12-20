The Kid Laroi Talks About Juice WRLD’s Final Moments

In the wake of the second anniversary of rapper Juice WRLD’s death, there’s been a second posthumous album released, “Fighting Demons,” and a two-hour documentary on HBO Max titled “Into the Abyss.”

While it’s filled with positive moments, it also features Australian rapper the Kid Laroi, who was mentored by Juice, recounting the rapper’s final moments, as he succumbed to an accidental drug overdose. Juice’s girlfriend Ally was also present on the plane.

Juice Wrld (real name: Jarad Higgins) later died of an accidental oxycodone and codeine overdose, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed. He was 21.

“I remember walking off [the plane], and seeing through the window all the police and shit” Laroi recalled. “They said, ‘Everybody get your passports out.’ So I’m sitting down and Juice is sitting across from me… I kind of froze, I didn’t really know what I could do to help him. So we’re all just sitting there panicking. At first, we just thought he was having a seizure, but then blood started coming out of his mouth and his nose. Then, everybody obviously started freaking out way more. Then the police came over and handcuffed us all in a line and said, ‘Get the fuck away from him…’ They’re telling Ally he’s fine, but we’re all looking like, ‘Bro, he’s bleeding.’”

Chicago police reported that bags containing marijuana and bottles of prescription cough syrup, along with weapons, were all found on the private plane he took to Chicago. He turned 21 a few days prior, on Dec. 2.

Watch the full segment below.