Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber and BTS Shake Up Top of the Songs Chart

After several static weeks without much change at the top of the songs chart, the teaming of the Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber has stepped up to shake things up a bit, as has BTS. The Laroi/Bieber collaboration “Stay” debuted at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone songs chart, followed by another new entry, BTS’ “Permission to Dance,” at No. 2.

Things didn’t look much different than they have on the Rolling Stone album chart, though, as Olivia Rodrigo enjoyed yet another week at No. 1 with “Sour,” and the highest debuting album was Vince Staples’ self-titled album at No. 19.

In the world of singles, the Bieber/Laroi song debuted with 255,000 song units and 30.8 million streams.

Arriving in the second spot, BTS’ latest had 202,000 song units and 9.6 million song streams.

That pushed Rodrigo’s long-running top song “Good 4 U” down two spots to No. 3, where it came in just ahead of another new entry, Post Malone’s “Motley Crew,” premiering at No. 4 with 136,000 song units and 16.5 million streams.

There were four songs debuting in the top 10 altogether, with the last of them being “Whole Lotta Money” by Bia featuring Nicki Minaj at No. 9. Further down in the rankings, Billie Eilish’s offbeat “NDA” bowed at No. 23.

Holdovers in the top 10 songs included “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat featuring SZA at No. 5, followed by Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” BTS’ “Butter” and country singer Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like.”

On the album chart, Rodrigo remained on top in her eighth week with 81,400 album units, with 93.7 million song streams contributing to the album’s No. 1 status.

Following behind were Doja Cat, at No. 2 with “Planet Her,” and Morgan Wallen, Lil Durk/Lil Baby, Polo G, Tyler, the Creator, Dua Lipa, Bo Burnham, MoneyBagg Yo and the Weeknd.

Staples’ eponymous release reached No. 19 with 19,300 album units, 20.1 million song streams and 2,800 album sales.

You can find the full ranking of the top 200 albums here and the top 100 songs here.