Kid Laroi’s ‘F*ck Love’ Leaps to Top of Album Chart; Lil Nas X’s ‘Industry Baby’ Is Week’s Highest Debuting Song

The Kid Laroi cussed his way to the top this week, as his “F*ck Love” album leaped to No. 1 in its 53rd week of release. Although it’s not technically a new album, it might seem like one, with a deluxe edition released July 20 having added six new tracks.

This marked the second deluxe edition of the album, following a different version that came out in December. For chart purposes, all three versions of the album are being considered as the same project. The two versions released in 2020 both landed in the top 10, but this marks the first time a version of the album has reached No. 1 on the Rolling Stone album chart.

For the week, “F*ck Love” had 104.1 million song streams, obviously more than enough to offset the almost non-existent number of album sales (1,600) and its minimal track sales (15,300).

The Kid Laroi also topped the Rolling Stone songs chart for the third straight week, as his collaboration with Justin Bieber, “Stay,” landed 27.2 million streams.

Although no new albums debuted in the top 10, three premiered in the top 20. At No. 11 is “McCartney III Imagined,” a collection that takes the tracks from Paul McCartney’s “III” album and hands them over to artists like Phoebe Bridgers and Beck for remixes or cover versions. Although it’s been out for months digitally, it made a sudden move due to vinyl editions finally arriving. The set had 26,200 album equivalent units add up, with 14,300 album sales joining 365,400 song streams.

Leon Bridgers’ “Gold-Diggers Sound” debuted at No. 13 with 24,200 album-equivalent units, including 11,100 full album sales and 7.9 million streams. Premiering at No. 15 was Yung Bleu’s “Moon Boy,” with 22,500 album units.

Last week’s No. 1 album, John Mayer’s “Sob Rock,” fell to No. 22. The No. 2 album from last week, Pop Smoke’s “Faith,” had a less severe dropoff, tumbling three spots to No. 5.

Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” got a big streaming boost with the addition of a different version of “The Lakes” being released on the album’s first anniversary. It moved up to No. 6.

Other albums in the top 10 included Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” moving up to No. 2, followed by Doja Cat and Morgan Wallen at Nos. 3-4 and Lil Durk/Lil Baby, Polo G, EST Gee and Dua Lipa at Nos. 7-10.

On the songs chart, the top new entry was Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby,” in at No. 2 with 26 million streams, not so very many behind the Kid Laroi/Bieber chart-topper.

The second biggest bow of the week on the songs chart is a collision of coutry superstars, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood’s “If I Didn’t Love You,” in at No. 14 with 7.2 million streams pushing it aloft.

For the full ranking of the top 100 songs, click here.