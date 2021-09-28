The Kid Laroi Joins Adam Leber’s Rebel Management

The Kid Laroi has joined forces with Adam Leber’s Rebel Management, Leber has confirmed to Variety, after just three months with Scooter Braun’s SB Projects. The parting was said to be amicable, according to sources.

The 18-year-old Australian rapper-singer’s recent smash “Stay,” a collaboration with longtime SB client Justin Bieber, is one of the year’s top songs and is currently in its sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was the top Song of the Summer, according to Alpha Data. Prior to SB, Laroi had been managed by Grade A Productions, the label that signed late rapper Juice WLRD, who Laroi considered a mentor. Laroi signed with UTA for representation in February.

Laroi, who is signed to Columbia Records, catapulted to fame in 2020 after the release of his debut mixtape, “F*CK LOVE” and its hit single, “Without You,” which has moved 1.7 million song project units since its debut in Nov. 2020, according to Alpha Data. More recently, he has collaborated with Bieber for the song “Unstable” from his new album “Justice,” and released a remix of “Without You” featuring Miley Cyrus, which the two performed on “Saturday Night Live” on May 8.

Leber announced the formation of Rebel Management in April, after nearly six years as a partner in Maverick, who he cofounded in 2014. He also manages Lil Nas X and Labrinth, among others, and until recently managed Miley Cyrus. Previously, he co-founded ReignDeerEntertainment in 2005 and co-managed Britney Spears, Travis Scott, Aerosmith, will.i.am, Avril Lavigne, and Fifth Harmony, among others.