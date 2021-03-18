Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s Blues Awards Nomination Rescinded Over Confederate Flag Use

Kenny Wayne Shepherd is no longer a contender for this year’s Blues Music Awards, due to his continued use of Confederate flag imagery that had been — pardon the expression — flagged by upset members of the sponsoring Blues Foundation organization.

Shepherd’s use of the flag is associated with a recreation of the “Dukes of Hazzard” car that he had built in the mid-2000s and dubbed the “Xtreme Lee.” Shepherd has also used the “Xtreme Lee” branding on a product line that includes elements of the flag.

Shepherd’s company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Blues Foundation also announced that Ken Shepherd, the artist’s father, has been asked to step down as a member of its board of directors.

Although the performer has used the imagery for years, the Blues Foundation did not come under public heat to distance itself from Shepherd until controversy over his use of the flag symbolism flared up this month. The heat came largely as the result of a long social media post by Muddy Waters’ daughter, Mercy Morganfield, under the title “The Way My Daddy Looks At a White Man Winning a Blues Foundation Music Award While Waving A F*****g Confederate Flag.” Her message was subsequently picked up and reposted by blues musicians like Kim Wilson, of Fabulous Thunderbirds fame.

“The Blues Foundation has rescinded Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s 2021 Blues Music Awards (BMA) nomination for Best Blues/Rock Artist,” the org said in a statement Thursday. “The decision to rescind the nomination was based upon continuing revelations of representations of the Confederate flag on Shepherd’s ‘General Lee’ car, guitars and elsewhere. The Blues Foundation has also asked Ken Shepherd, father of Kenny Wayne Shepherd, to step down as a member of its Board of Directors. The Blues Foundation states that it is resolute in its commitment to purposefully address racism and contribute to a more equitable blues community.”

Initially, the Blues Foundation posted an anti-racism statement on its web page in response to the growing controversy within its ranks. But that was not enough for some members, who called out for the org to do more before the rescinding of the nomination for the awards (which will take place June 6) was announced Thursday afternoon.

In her Facebook post, Morganfield, daughter of one of the most revered bluesmen in history, wrote, “Blues Foundation— have y’all lost your minds? It has come to my attention that a winner of the Blues Foundation Award for Best Blues Something or Other proudly displayed a Confederate Flag on his social media pages, drove around with it on his fucking car. When this was pointed out to the Blues Foundation the official statement is ‘We are not a political organization.’ What do you all think the Blues is at its core? At its foundational roots? If not political? This type of shit is not just pissing off Black people; it is pissing off a lot of white people who understand the blues at a deeper level than ‘a white man growling out what he thinks sounds like Howling Wolf.'”

Morganfield continued, “Daddy’s greatest rebellion was refusing to return to Mississippi to perform. He avoided the Confederate Flag- worshipping southern states altogether. That was then and this is now. What is y’all’s excuse? Why haven’t y’all descended on the Blues Foundation in droves and demand they rescind that award to that motherfucking racist?”

In the past, Shepherd, who hails from Louisiana, has asserted that there was no racist intent in his love for his recreation of the “General E. Lee” car still beloved by some Southerners decades after “The Dukes of Hazzard” went off the air.

In 2005, the Wall Street Journal ran a feature spotlighting his then-new car, and he addressed the connotations of the flag that was painted across the roof, just as it had been on TV decades before.

“The confederate flag can be controversial, but not in this case,” Shepherd told the WSJ then. “I get thumbs up from everybody, regardless of race. The African-American community created the music that I play; racism is not a part of my DNA.”

Toward the end of Morganfield’s statement, she added that she had resigned from the board, saying she “did not have the bandwidth to manage board participation after my brother and grandmother’s deaths. I really believe my wyte and blk (sic) colleagues on the board have the best intentions to ‘do the right thing.’ I also believe progressive voices, like mine, are often suppressed by old fart ass members who have done the same thing, the same way, for 20+ years and won’t hear that their baby they created in 1981 no longer fits the bill in 2021.”

Kim Wilson picked up Morganfield’s ball and ran with it, writing, “This was brought to my attention today. I am fucking livid! Is this really 2021? As of this moment I am out of any blues award competition! I am having them take me off the ballot permanently! I have worked with the masters all my life! Muddy was especially generous and a great friend.”

On Shepherd’s Facebook page this week, a commenter wrote, “Playing blues and parading confederate flags around??? WTF? You should be ashamed of yourself.” An administrator for the page responded, “Kenny has never paraded around waving a confederate flag. He believes that there is no place in our society for the confederate flag. There is much misinformation on social media regarding Kenny’s car.” The original poster then responded with a link to a product page on the guitarist’s site for an “Xtreme Lee” guitar controller using flag imagery. That product page has subsequently been deleted.

In its anti-racism declaration three days before the nomination was rescinded, without then naming Shepherd or referencing the flaring controversy, the Blues Awards’ host org wrote: “The Blues Foundation unequivocally condemns all forms and expressions of racism, including all symbols associated with white supremacy and the degradation of people of color. We will hold ourselves as well as all blues musicians, fans, organizations, and members of the music industry accountable for racist actions and encourage concrete commitments to acknowledge and redress the resulting pain.”

As might be expected, the vast majority of nominees for this year’s Blues Awards are Black (see a list of nominees here), as is true of the roster of living and dead greats slated to be inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame this summer (listed here). The Foundation’s full statement about Shepherd can be read here.