Kennedy Center Honors to Fete Joni Mitchell, Bette Midler, Lorne Michaels, Justino Díaz and Berry Gordy

Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, singer-actor Bette Midler, Motown chief Berry Gordy, “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels and opera singer Justino Díaz will be feted when the 44th Kennedy Center Honors take place in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 5.

Highlights from the event will be televised at a later date, yet to be announced, in a two-hour CBS prime-time special.

“I’m grateful to the Kennedy Center for bestowing this honor on my work and I look forward to being a part of this prestigious celebration of the arts,” Mitchell said in a statement. “I wish my mother and father were alive to see this. It’s a long way from Saskatoon.” Despite not being able to release new music, the singer has made headlines this year anyway as fans have celebrated the 50th anniversary of “Blue,” and boxed sets commemorating her work have been released or announced.

While the CBS broadcast could be bumped into 2022, in-person D.C. attendees will be getting an unprecedented two-fer in a single calendar year. The 43rd Kennedy Center Honors were held in May, having been delayed because of the pandemic from the event’s planned December 2020 date, with CBS’ highlights airing on June 6. Reflecting the very tentative return to business-as-usual, that broadcast was a hybrid that included taped segments as well as live performances.

“We are going back to having the Honors on a weekend in December, but I think everything will feel a little different,” Deborah Rutter, president and chief executive of the Kennedy Center, told the Washington Post, saying that some of the wrinkles introduced with the 43rd Honors may continue with the 44th. “The show will feel different, the way we build up to the show will feel different. We may capture some of the tributes in a nontraditional format. We have gone through the worst crisis in performing arts history. We need to celebrate the artists who have carried us through this time.”