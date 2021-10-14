Kendra Jae Signs With UMG’s 10:22PM Label in Partnership With Def Jam Recordings

Kendra Jae, who was recently named an iHeartRadio “On the Verge” artist, has signed with Universal Music Group’s 10:22PM label in partnership with Def Jam Recordings, home to Justin Bieber and Kanye West. The R&B and hip-hop artist’s “Seesaw” featuring Saweetie has been amassing streams (to the tune of two million across multiple platforms so far) and airplay at the Urban and Rhythmic radio formats. A new single, “BIG,” is scheduled for release on Oct. 22 with an EP to follow in Q1 of 2022.

Kendra Jae is a noted dancer, the youngest to tour with Beyoncé in 2016 (on the Formation World Tour) and was a featured performer on Drake’s 2018 Aubrey and the Three Migos World Tour. She’s also appeared in music videos with Chloe x Halle and Saweetie. The Sacramento native started releasing her own music in 2020.

“I wanted to be somewhere that fully understood who I am and supported my vision,” said Kendra Jae. “Music has been an escape for me at high points, low points, happy points, and sad points. When you listen to me, I want you to get an escape, feel connected, be heard, and relate to what I’m talking about. I want you to know that we have a lot in common, like I’m the girl next door and we just vibe and talk real life together. … My music is for the girls who flip a broken heart to a bag and never let the ups and downs of life break them.”

10:22 was founded in 2018 by Celine Joshua, who also serves as EVP, commercial innovation and artist strategy at UMG (and was among the honorees of Variety‘s Power of Women Impact List, released in September). Dubbed UMG’s “next-gen label,” the imprint utilizes new technology and platforms and positions itself at the intersection of music, gaming, NFTs, Blockchain and the Metaverse.

“Kendra is exactly the kind of artist and entertainer we’re passionate about partnering with every day,” said Joshua in announcing the signing. “We’re excited to debut her new music and get her addictive melodies, lyrics and beautiful sound out to the world. Music fans are going to love Kendra and her music, and I’m thankful that she has chosen 10:22PM and Def Jam as her label home.”

Added Kendra Jae: “Celine Joshua, 10:22PM and Def Jam have the track record of exactly that. I’m excited and honored to have such a powerhouse of a team behind me. Kendra Jae x 10:22PM x Def Jam … we bout to turn it up!!!”