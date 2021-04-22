Kehlani Tells Her Coming Out Story on TikTok

Kehlani, who has long identified as queer and bisexual, proclaimed herself a lesbian via a TikTok post today (April 22). In her video, the singer and songwriter said, “I am gay, gay, gay. … I finally know I’m a lesbian.”

The Oakland-born artist joked about coming out to her family as a lesbian. “We know, duh,” she says was her family’s reaction.

The news won’t come as much of a surprise to fans either. As a member and advocate of the LGBTQ community, Kehlani who goes by she/they pronouns, had comments about their sexuality previously, writing in a now-deleted tweet: “I felt gay always insisted there was still a line drawn as to which ‘label’ of human I was attracted when I really just be walking around thinking ERRYBODY FINE.” However, she hadn’t come out to her family at that point.

But she had also posted a video where she said, “Never have I identified as a lesbian.”

Eagle-eyed fans had noticed Kehlani drop the news earlier this month via a short Instagram live video where she confessed, “You wanna know what’s new about me? I finally know I’m a lesbian!” In that same video, she adds, “I just wanted y’all to know that everyone knew but me.”

The 25-year-old has a two-year-old daughter, Adeya, and just last year released her second album, “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t,” via Atlantic Records. The album featured guest appearances by Tory Lanez, Jhené Aiko, Lucky Daye and James Blake, among others.

Watch the video (via PopCrave) below