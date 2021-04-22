Katy Perry, Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood Hint at Big Residencies in Resorts World Las Vegas Video

Resorts World Las Vegas has been making big comeback plans in recent weeks, announcing summer residencies for Zedd and Tiesto at its nightclubs — and it is apparently ramping up those plans significantly with the release of an elaborate video starring Katy Perry, Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan as well as Zedd and Tiësto, suggesting that residencies by those artists are soon to come as well.

No concrete details are provided beyond the hotel opening on June 24, but the company clearly has big plans afoot and will be ready to pull the trigger when it deems the time is right; a source tells Variety that the Fall appears likely if all goes according to plan — on May 1, Clark County, where Las Vegas is located, plans to increase capacity from 50% to 80% and decrease social distancing from six feet to three feet, with Nevada planning to expand to 100% capacity on June 1.

The economy of Las Vegas, which relies on entertainment and hospitality more than most cities, has been flattened by the pandemic but has been making gradual steps toward reopening; however, the massive Electric Daisy Carnival scheduled for May was bumped to October earlier this week due to health concerns.

The elaborate 90-second video shows a couple waking up in a plush Vegas hotel bedroom. The two walk hand-in-hand to a wonderland-like place, where various surreal scenarios take place, including Perry as a mermaid, Underwood catching a butterfly and Zedd playing an old-school pinball game that Dion is inside, stopping the ball with her spiked heel.

“The commercial offers a sneak peek of the astounding entertainment to come as a result of the unprecedented partnerships between Resorts World Las Vegas, Concerts West / AEG Presents and Zouk Group,” the announcement says; a rep said further details about the resort’s live engagements will be announced in the coming weeks.

As previously announced, Tiësto has signed a three-year deal with Resorts World’s Zouk Nightclub and Ayo Dayclub, and Zedd has also been announced for the nightlife venues — however, details about the other performers have not been announced.

Dion, of course is one of the biggest-grossing Las Vegas performers of all time, although this presumed residency would be her first not at Caesars Palace. Underwood, Bryan and Perry are newcomers to Vegas residencies.