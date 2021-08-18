Kanye West to Hold Third ‘Donda’ Album-Listening Event Next Week

Kanye West will hold a third public listening session for his still-unreleased “Donda” album at the 60,000-plus-capacity Soldier Field stadium in his hometown of Chicago on Thursday, August 26 at 10 p.m. ET/ 9 p.m. CT/ 7 p.m. PT. Tickets go on sale Friday.

If this third installment follows the structure of the first two, the album will have been dramatically overhauled in the days since the last listening event, it will be livestreamed on Apple Music, and the album will remain unreleased. While West has recorded and teased or even announced release dates for multiple unreleased albums over the years, “Donda” has had the most public gestation of them all — and of any album by a major artist in history.

West debuted tracks from the album at a private listening session in Las Vegas on July 17, followed with a public event at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22 — after which the album was scheduled to be released, but wasn’t — and then basically moved into the stadium to work on the album. He held another event at the Atlanta stadium on August 5, where he played a dramatically different version of the album, including several new songs, mixes and/or features, one of which was from the Weeknd. Yet again, the album was scheduled to be released after the event, but was not.

Snippets of two songs, “No Child Left Behind” and “Glory,” aired in Beats ads starring athlete Sha’carri Richardson.

