Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has filed for a divorce from Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage.

A representative for Kardashian confirmed a Friday report from TMZ but declined to give a statement, and a court source told Variety that the divorce paperwork had been filed. Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ the divorce is “amicable,” saying Kardashian is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s four kids, which West is “fine” with.

In January, multiple sources close to the famous couple told Page Six that their “divorce is imminent,” with Kardashian hiring renowned divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

During the holidays, West, who recently made a failed bid for U.S. president, remained at his Wyoming ranch instead of joining his wife and the Kardashian clan for their annual celebrations, according to the report. “Kim got Kanye to go up [to Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” a source told Page Six.

The source continued that Kardashian has worked tirelessly to help West with his mental health struggles. Kardashian acknowledged in July that West has bipolar disorder, describing her husband as “brilliant but complicated,” and pleading to the public for compassion for him.

“Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot,” the source told Page Six. “She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy shit, and she’s just had enough of it.”

Meanwhile, another source said West, who became exhausted by the Kardashians’ lifestyle, “is completely over the entire family…He wants nothing to do with them,” adding that he found their reality TV show to be “unbearable.” The family will wrap the 20th and final season of their E! hit “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in 2021.

Last October, Kanye allegedly attended Kardashian’s extravagant 40th birthday party in Tahiti for just one day. West maintained a bumpy relationship with her family, claiming that the Kardashians tried to force him into psychiatric treatment and even calling matriarch Kris Jenner “Kris Jong-Un.”

In July, West wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform,'” referring to a criminal justice summit attended by Kardashian and rapper Meek Mill in November 2018. He later apologized on Twitter, his public platform of choice to air grievances.

The Hollywood couple got married in 2014 and have two daughters, North and Chicago; and two sons, Saint and Psalm. Their separation marks Kardashian’s third divorce, following her relationships with basketball player Kris Humphries and music producer Damon Thomas.