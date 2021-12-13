Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance With Future at Rolling Loud California Festival

With the Rolling Loud California festival taking place just two days and a few dozen miles from the site of Kanye West’s massive concert with Drake on Thursday, it seemed likely that West might make an appearance. But although it didn’t happen on Friday night during Kid Cudi’s set — which seemed like a strong possibility, since the two friends most recently collaborated on the Kids See Ghosts project in 2018 and performed together at two festivals in the months after — but instead, during Future’s festival-closing set on Sunday night.

Courtesy Rolling Loud

West joined Future onstage to perform his hit “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” and then “Praise God” from his recent Grammy-nominated “Donda” album, as well as “Father Stretch My Hand Pt. 1.” He remained onstage for the rest of Future’s set, with the two performing “Way 2 Sexy” and “F*ck Up Some Commas,” where West freestyled the final verse. The DJ began playing West’s “Flashing Lights,” but cut it off quickly and ended up closing the set with Future’s “Drankin N Smokin.”

Earlier in the set, Future brought out Roddy Ricch and Hotboii.

On Thursday, West and Drake reunited to quash their long-running differences at a benefit concert for Larry Hoover, cofounder of the Gangster Disciples gang, who is serving a life sentence in prison and is mentioned prominently in the lyrics to West’s song “Jesus Lord” from “Donda.” The two performed atop a giant spaceship-like structure set in the middle of the field at the Los Angeles Coliseum, where West soared through a powerful set of his greatest hits, with a brief set from Drake in the middle, before the two joined forces onstage to finish the show.