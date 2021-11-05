Kanye West’s ‘Drink Champs’ Interview Breaks Viewership Records for Revolt (EXCLUSIVE)

Kanye West’s wildly unfiltered interview on Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs” program broke viewership records for the Black-owned multimedia platform, Variety has confirmed exclusively.

West’s conversation with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, spanning two-and-a-half hours, had 3 million viewers in its first 12 hours of release, which is the most viewers Revolt TV has had for a single episode to date, according to the company. The interview, which aired on cable and dropped on Revolt’s website and YouTube channel on Thursday evening, also quickly became the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter.

“Revolt’s long-term partnership with ‘Drink Champs’ is a perfect example that we are more powerful together when we use our platforms to control our narrative and give the voices shaping our culture the freedom to create unapologetically,” Deon Graham, chief brand officer of Combs Enterprise, said in a statement to Variety. “N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN continue to be proven leaders in this space and deserve to be acknowledged in this moment for creating a program that every power player in hip-hop has to visit. This show is on track to be the most viewed hip-hop interview of all time.”

It’s no surprise that viewership skyrocketed — in the interview, the usually-elusive West touched on a myriad of controversial topics, including his divorce from Kim Kardashian, never-ending beef with Drake and decision to feature Marilyn Manson and DaBaby on his new album “Donda.”

“All the ‘Me Too’… , when I sit next to Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, right after both of them got canceled, for five songs, it’s like they can’t cancel a song,” he said during the interview. “They’ll hit you with the accusations or somebody who you was with 10 years ago. And also, there’s women who’ve been through very serious things, pulled in alleys against their will; that’s different than a hug, but it’s classified as the same thing. It’s power and politics. You know, power-hungry maniacs and just control. This is ‘1984’ mind-control we’re in.”

The next episode of “Drink Champs” will be broadcast live at the Revolt Summit x AT&T next week.