Kanye West Documentary Lands at Netflix

A documentary series spanning over two decades of footage and home videos of Kanye West’s life and work has landed at Netflix.

Billboard, which first reported the news, cites sources putting the price tag at Netflix at $30 million, though a person familiar with the matter tells Variety that that is not an accurate figure. The series is said to include never-before-seen footage of West, and will cover his career in music and fashion, his failed 2020 presidential bid, and the death of his mother, Donda West.

The multi-part docuseries, which does not yet have a title, hails from music video producing duo Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, better known as Coodie & Chike, who directed and produced West’s 2004 music video “Jesus Walks (Version 3)” and “Through the Wire.” The pair have also produced and directed the 2012 ESPN “30 for 30” documentary “Benji,” about Benjamin Wilson; music videos for Lupe Fiasco, Erykah Badu and others; and the 2019 documentary on former professional basketball player Stephon Marbury, “A Kid From Coney Island.”

The Netflix project is expected to be released this year, according to Billboard. A spokesperson for the streaming service declined to comment.