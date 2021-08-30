×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Kanye West Obsesses About Jesus, Kim, His Mother, Himself and Drake in Overstuffed, Fascinating ‘Donda’: Album Review

Kacey Musgraves Sets Arena Tour for Early 2022

singer tour
Adrienne Raquel

Kacey Musgraves will be bringing the sadcore to arenas early next year, as dates for an arena tour dubbed “Star-Crossed: Unveiled” in January and February 2022 have been unveiled.

The AEG Presents-promoted outing is described as a “limited” headlining tour and, with only 15 cities initially on the agenda, is likely to be augmented by more North American appearances at a later time.

It begins Jan. 19 at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center and wraps up just a month later at L.A.’s Staples Center Feb. 20, with stops in-between in locales including Madison Square Garden Feb. 5 and her hometown Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Feb. 11.

King Princess and Muna will be the opening acts.

Tickets are already available for purchase here, but fans can go to a special page to sign up for a presale code for tickets that go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.American Express cardholders will also have access to a batch of tickets for an unusually long period of exclusivity — a full week — beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday and ending the following week at 10 p.m. on Sept. 8. The following day, Sept. 9, tickets finally go on sale to non-AmEx cardholders and non-presale code holder at 10 a.m. local time at www.kaceymusgraves.com/tour.

Last week Musgraves was announced as a first-time performer for the MTV Video Music Awards, being telecast from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center Sept. 12.

Her fourth album, “Star-Crossed,” comes out two days before the VMAs, on Sept. 10. The title track was released as the first teaser for the project and was followed last week by a music video for the single “Justified.”

Musgraves’ 2022 “Star-Crossed: Unveiled” North American tour dates:

Jan 19 / Saint Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center
Jan 20 / Chicago, IL / United Center
Jan 21 / Kansas City, MO / T-Mobile Center
Jan 23 / Cleveland, OH / Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Jan 24 / Toronto, ON / Scotiabank Arena
Jan 26 / Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo Center
Jan 27 / Boston, MA / TD Garden
Feb 3 / Washington DC / Capital One Arena
Feb 5 / New York, NY / Madison Square Garden
Feb 9 / Atlanta, GA / State Farm Arena
Feb 11 / Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena
Feb 14 / Dallas, TX / American Airlines Center
Feb 16 / Denver, CO / Ball Arena
Feb 19 / Oakland, CA / Oakland Arena
Feb 20 / Los Angeles, CA / Staples Center

Lazy loaded image
Kacey Musgraves tour itinerary Courtesy BT PR

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad