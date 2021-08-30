Kacey Musgraves Sets Arena Tour for Early 2022

Kacey Musgraves will be bringing the sadcore to arenas early next year, as dates for an arena tour dubbed “Star-Crossed: Unveiled” in January and February 2022 have been unveiled.

The AEG Presents-promoted outing is described as a “limited” headlining tour and, with only 15 cities initially on the agenda, is likely to be augmented by more North American appearances at a later time.

It begins Jan. 19 at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center and wraps up just a month later at L.A.’s Staples Center Feb. 20, with stops in-between in locales including Madison Square Garden Feb. 5 and her hometown Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Feb. 11.

King Princess and Muna will be the opening acts.

Tickets are already available for purchase here, but fans can go to a special page to sign up for a presale code for tickets that go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.American Express cardholders will also have access to a batch of tickets for an unusually long period of exclusivity — a full week — beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday and ending the following week at 10 p.m. on Sept. 8. The following day, Sept. 9, tickets finally go on sale to non-AmEx cardholders and non-presale code holder at 10 a.m. local time at www.kaceymusgraves.com/tour.

Last week Musgraves was announced as a first-time performer for the MTV Video Music Awards, being telecast from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center Sept. 12.

Her fourth album, “Star-Crossed,” comes out two days before the VMAs, on Sept. 10. The title track was released as the first teaser for the project and was followed last week by a music video for the single “Justified.”

Musgraves’ 2022 “Star-Crossed: Unveiled” North American tour dates:

Jan 19 / Saint Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center

Jan 20 / Chicago, IL / United Center

Jan 21 / Kansas City, MO / T-Mobile Center

Jan 23 / Cleveland, OH / Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Jan 24 / Toronto, ON / Scotiabank Arena

Jan 26 / Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo Center

Jan 27 / Boston, MA / TD Garden

Feb 3 / Washington DC / Capital One Arena

Feb 5 / New York, NY / Madison Square Garden

Feb 9 / Atlanta, GA / State Farm Arena

Feb 11 / Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena

Feb 14 / Dallas, TX / American Airlines Center

Feb 16 / Denver, CO / Ball Arena

Feb 19 / Oakland, CA / Oakland Arena

Feb 20 / Los Angeles, CA / Staples Center