Justin Timberlake Joins Timbaland’s Beatclub

Justin Timberlake has joined his longtime collaborator Timbaland at Beatclub, an online global marketplace for music makers offering exclusive beats, loops and sounds. Beatclub, founded by Timbaland and his longtime manager and business partner Gary Marella, has already signed up such A-listers as J. Cole, Mike Will Made It, Mike Dean, Scott Storch, Larance Dopson, Tainy, Tommy Brown Boogz and Jozzy, among others. It’s expected to launch later this year.

“Justin is without a doubt one of the most inspiring song writers and artists in the world,” said Timbaland. “Having him join Beatclub is like welcoming an old friend home. I’m thrilled that music creators are going to have the ability to actually collaborate with Justin and me when we launch later this year.”

Added Marella: “Beatclub is positioned to become the most creator-friendly music marketplace in the landscape. Unlike similar platforms, Beatclub allows creators to keep 100% of their master and publishing rights,100% of their revenue, and gives them the ability to customize licenses, allowing the creator to set their own terms and fees. This empowering, creator-centered model has attracted hundreds of elite producers, song writers and artists who have been invited to join the platform. When Beatclub launches later this year, creators globally will be selling beats, loops, sounds, acapellas and demos on the platform.

Timberlake and Timbaland’s work together goes back nearly 20 years to Timberlake’s 2002 debut album, “Justified.” The two also collaborated on 2006’s “FutureSex/LoveSounds,” 2013’s “The 20/20 Experience” and 2018’s “Man of the Woods.” Their hits together include “SexyBack,” What Goes Around… Comes Around” and “My Love.”

Trailblazing producer Timbaland has won four Grammy Awards and has been nominated 21 times.

Beatclub principals include Marella, co-founder and co-CEO (with Timbaland); producer Federico Vindver, co-founder; Daniel Glogower, head of business development; Dev Tejwani, CMO; Eric Czar, CTO; and Brian Berger, SVP of A&R.