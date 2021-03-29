Justin Bieber Tops Both Album and Song Charts, Finally Knocking Morgan Wallen From No. 1

For Justin Bieber, it’s “Lonely” at the top, or at least the album that contains that recent hit song bowing at No. 1. “Justice” debuted on top of the Rolling Stone album chart — the first time in 11 weeks that the No. 1 position hasn’t belonged to wayward country star Morgan Wallen and his until-now indomitable “Dangerous: The Double Album.”

Bieber also took command of the song chart, with the fourth single to be released from the new album, “Peaches,” debuting at No. 1.

Wallen had two spots to fall this week, as Lana Del Rey’s “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” slipped in ahead of him at No 2, too.

Given the consistency of Wallen’s January release, though, it would not be surprising to see it move back up to the top in weeks to come and go for setting some non-consecutive-week records.

“Justice” bowed with 146,000 album units. Song streams for Bieber’s album added up to a strong 138.4 million. Full-copy album sales were OK, at 29,300. Interest in buying the individual songs as downloads was strong, with 40,600 track sales.

Del Rey’s “Chemtrails” had a good enough debut that it would have toppled Wallen, too, in any other recent week. Its album units figure in its first week out was 98,000. Where Del Rey really excelled was in full album sales; the album sold 53,000 copies, more than double what Bieber’s album did in sales. But fans were so eager to buy the whole album that individual track sales were minimal, at 4,000. Song streams for the album weighed in at 19.6 million.

Pushed down to third place, Wallen’s album clocked in with 62,600 album units. Its actual sales are on the wane, with seemingly everyone who wants to buy it having done so; album sales for the week were just 3,200 and song sales landed at 9,300. But in the streaming realm, “Dangerous” continues to be just a monster, racking up 73.6 million this week — more than three times the streams of the overall No. 2, Del Rey.

Rounding out the album top 10 were Pop Smoke at No. 4 followed by the Weeknd, Dua Lipa, Lil Durk, Taylor Swift (“Folklore”), Pooh Shiesty and Lil Baby.

On the Rolling Stone songs chart, “Peaches,” a good-timey Bieber track featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, premiered at No. 1 with 26.8 million song streams. The only other debuting song among the top 10 was also a new Bieber track, “As I Am,” featuring Khalid, in at No. 10 with 12.7 million song streams. Bieber actually has three songs in the upper ranks, though, as a previously released holdover, “Hold On,” sits at No. 6.

Cardi B’s former chart-topper “Up” landed at No. 2 for the week with 16.9 million streams.

Moving up: “Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic, aka Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, shoving the door wide open at No. 3 with 14.6 million streams in its third week.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” is finally starting to show its age, getting edged out of the top 10 for the first time since it debuted three months ago to land at No. 11.

Other tunes in the top 10 include two by Drake at Nos. 4-5, followed by Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” at No. 7, Masked Wolf at No. 8 and Lil Tjay and 6LACK at No. 9.

See the entire songs chart here. For the album chart, click here.