Justin Bieber Drops Surprise EP ‘Freedom’

Justin Bieber shocked fans on Sunday with the unexpected release of a six-track EP, titled “Freedom.”

Bieber announced the drop on his social media platforms a little before 3:30 P.T., simply writing: “Freedom on all platforms.” The project’s artwork is also quite simple, featuring a Notes app screenshot with the word “Freedom” typed out (and very low battery charge).

The EP’s tracks all contain collaborations, except one. They are as follows: “Freedom” with BEAM, “All She Wrote” featuring Brandon Love and Chandler Moore, “We’re In This Together,” “Where You Go I Follow” featuring Pink Sweats, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith, “Where Do I Fit In” featuring Tori Kelly, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith and “Afraid to Say,” featuring Lauren Walters.

Bieber just released his sixth studio album, “Justice,” on March 19. The record debuted at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone album chart last Monday, finally knocking Morgan Wallen from his 11-week reign. “Peaches,” Bieber’s fourth single off of “Justice,” also debuted at No. 1 on the song chart.

Overall, “Justice” debuted with 146,000 album units, and streams for the album totaled at over 138.4 million on March 29. Bieber also released a deluxe version of the album on March 26, which features an extra six songs.

In his review of “Justice,” Variety‘s Chris Willman wrote: “Bieber’s vocal performances have never been stronger. It’s not exactly a unique trick, but when he glides from feathery to falsetto in ‘Off My Face’ (an early track on the album that’s just him and acoustic guitar), it’s hard to think of any male star right now who can do it better.”