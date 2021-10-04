Justin Bieber Partners With Palms for ‘Peaches’-Inspired Cannabis Line

Justin Bieber is expanding his reach into the cannabis market with a new limited edition line of pre-rolls inspired by his hit song “Peaches.” Partnered with California-based company Palms, co-founded by Noah Annes and Tyler Breton, the collaboration aims to “create a brand that destigmatizes recreational cannabis consumption once and for all,” according to an announcement. The product is now available at select dispensaries in California, Nevada, Massachusetts and Florida, and projected to retail at the $50 to $60 price point.

A portion of proceeds from sales of “PEACHES Pre-Rolls by Palms” will go towards supporting Veterans Walk and Talk, an organization that advocates for cannabis as a form of natural medicine, and Last Prisoner Project, which focuses on cannabis criminal justice reform by supporting individuals and families impacted by cannabis convictions.

Said Bieber: “I’m a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable and helping to destigmatize it – especially for the many people who find it helpful for their mental health. I wanted to make sure that I was doing something that felt genuine with them and Peaches felt like a good place to start.”

“Justin’s vulnerability and openness about his mental health struggles impressed us beyond measure, and we knew immediately we would want him to be at the helm of our first-ever collaboration,” said Annes. “With Justin’s help shining the spotlight on these important topics, we hope to inspire others to talk more freely about both mental health and cannabis consumption. Together, we will be able to further our message of utilizing cannabis in a functional and meaningful way, allowing it to be a light in the dark… and also, a really enjoyable time.”