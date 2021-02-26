Justin Bieber Announces Sixth Album ‘Justice’ With March Release Date

Justin Bieber announced he is set to release his sixth studio album, titled “Justice,” March 19. The album will feature global hit songs “Holy” featuring Chance the Rapper, “Lonely” featuring Benny Blanco and “Anyone,” all of which currently reside in the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing — and justice — for humanity,” Bieber wrote in a tweet announcing the release. “In creating this album, my goal is to make music that will provide comfort; to make songs that people can relate to, and connect to, so they feel less alone.”

The Grammy-winning global star has reasserted his dominance in the industry over the past year with his February 2020 release of his platinum, Grammy-nominated fifth album “Changes,” which included No. 1 hit “Intentions” featuring Quavo. Bieber also shattered records with his live TikTok performance of songs from his “Journals” album, which drew more than 4 million viewers. The artist was recently announced as the head­line performer for the annual Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021, which will air March 13.

“Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless,” Bieber continued on Twitter. “Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another. I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music, but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet, and each other, that we are that much closer to being united. This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal.”

“Justice,” via RBMG/Def Jam Recordings, is now available for pre-order and pre-save.