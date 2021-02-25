Juice WRLD’s ‘Conversations’ Is a Portrait of the Artist at His Commercial and Creative Heights

A video for Juice WRLD’s “Conversations” has been released, telling a visual tale of how the late rapper’s fame and success couldn’t shield him from mental anguish and emotional scars.

The Steve Cannon-directed video is filmed from the Chicago artist’s perspective, soaring through the sky. The metaphysical is paired with reality as we get a glimpse into Juice WRLD’s hectic rockstar lifestyle. What becomes increasingly evident in the visuals for “Connections” is that, above all else, Juice WRLD was loved. Behind these montages of success and joy, however, are also lyrics that ring of insecurity.

We crash back down to Earth as Juice rhymes: “Taking all these meds to the face got me flying / Taking all these meds to the face got me dying.” It’s a reminder that the heights he reached didn’t come without a cost. “Eyes red, I ain’t crying / Numb the pain with oxy and Dior, yeah pricey,” he continues,

“Conversations” is the most recent posthumous offering from Juice WRLD (real name: Jarad Anthony Higgins), who died in Dec. 2019 from an accidental overdose. On Mental Health Awareness Day back in October, Juice’s mother, Carmella Wallace, penned an open letter describing her son’s battle with depression and anxiety.

“I recognized that what Jarad was dealing with was a disease and I know he truly wanted to be free from the demons that tormented him,” she wrote. “As a parent, I believed early on and supported Jarad having access to counseling. I encouraged him to always share his feelings.”

Especially moving is the video’s closing which has Juice WRLD freestyling in what looks to be a tour bus, giving us yet another glimpse of the rapper’s potential (the freestyle is a new recording, one of a slew of posthumous music due to be released). Indeed, “Conversations” serves as a somber reminder of a life tragically, and needlessly, cut short.

Watch the video below.