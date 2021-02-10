Jay-Z, Nipsey Hussle Collab Joins Golden Globe-Nominated H.E.R. on ‘Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album’

A week after guitarist-composer H.E.R.’s era-appropriate “Fight for You” was nominated for a 2021 Golden Globes Award for best song in a motion picture, the full track list for the soundtrack to “Judas and the Black Messiah” has been revealed. “Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album” drops this Friday, Feb. 12 via the Six Course Music Group together with RCA Records.

Executive produced by Hit-Boy (who appears on the new album with “Broad Day”), director-writer Ryan Coogler, Interscope’s VP of A&R Dash Sherrod and RCA Records SVP of marketing Archie Davis, the “Inspired” package features the first-ever collaboration between the late Nipsey Hussle and today’s freshly-anointed Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee, Jay-Z, on the song, “What It Feels Like.”

In addition to Jay-Z, the Black Panther-themed, Fred Hampton biopic features a handful of legacy rappers such as Nas (with “EPMD”), Rakim (“Black Messiah”), and The Roots’ Black Thought (“Welcome to America”), as well as Lil Durk, G Herbo, Polo G and A$AP Rocky.

Of particular interest to historians dedicated to the story of Fred Hampton, the chairman of the Chicago’s Black Panther party chapter in the 1960s, who was assassinated during an FBO raid (on Dec. 4, 1969, the same day Jay-Z was born), is the soundtrack’s inclusion of “Cointelpro / Dec. 4,” from Chairman Fred Hampton Jr., son of the Black Panther icon.

During a Feb. 3 virtual press summit for the HBO Max film, Chuck D of Public Enemy said that the ideals of the Black Panther movement were integral to hip-hop — past and present — as well as the whole of Black culture. “By the end of the ’60s, not only was we Black, but Black was beautiful,” he said.

“Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album” track list:

“Cointelpro / Dec. 4” – Chairman Fred Hampton Jr.

“Fight For You” – H.E.R.

“EPMD” – Nas

“Welcome to America” – Black Thought

“What It Feels Like” – Nipsey Hussle & Jay-Z

“Broad Day” – Hit-Boy

“Plead the .45th” – Smino & Saba

“Somethin Ain’t Right”- Masego ft. JID and Rapsody

“Letter 2 U” – BJ The Chicago Kid

“On Your Mind” – Lil Durk

“Appraise” – White Dave

“All Black” – G Herbo

“I Declare War” – Nardo Wick

“No Profanity” – Pooh Shiesty

“Last Man Standing” – Polo G

“Respect My Mind” – DOM KENNEDY

“Revolutionary” – G Herbo ft. Bump J

“Teach Me” – SiR

“Contagious” – SAFE & Kiana Ledé

“Rich N**** Problems” – A$AP Rocky

“Outro”

“Black Messiah” – Rakim