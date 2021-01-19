Music Industry Moves: Business Manager Josh Klein Launches New Firm; Concord Names Chief People Officer

Business manager Josh Klein (pictured at left), whose clients include The Chainsmokers, Big Sean, Logic and Winnie Harlow, among others, has launched TKG Business Management. The company will be based in Beverly Hills and offer such services as business management, tax work, and personal CFO services to high net worth individuals. Klein has been recognized twice on Variety’s Business Managers Elite list.

Said Klein in announcing the new firm: “To me, business management is the most personal and important relationship one can have on their team. It’s easy for an accountant to check all the right boxes on your tax forms, send them in on time, and only talk to you once a year — but I’m not just some accountant. I’ve always been driven by an entrepreneurial spirit, and now that’s what drives TKG. It’s time for a more personal approach. Times have changed, we need to be able to provide our clients with stable, more hands-on financial support while also coming to the table with new ideas that help bring their more entrepreneurial interests to life.”

In other industry news:

+ Arista Records has hired Nick Petropoulos as senior vice president, promotion and head of pop and alternative radio. Based in New York, he’ll report to John Boulos, Arista’s EVP of promotion. Petropoulos arrives from Glassnote Records, where he worked for 11 years, most recently as head of promotion. In addition to overseeing pop and alternative radio promotion, Petropoulos will help Boulos manage Arista’s promotion staff throughout the U.S.

+ Concord has promoted Ruth Martinez (pictured at right) to chief people officer leading the company’s human resources team worldwide with a special focus on diversity, inclusion and talent development initiatives. She’ll will continue to report to Concord CEO Scott Pascucci. Before joining Concord in 2019, Ruth served in human resources positions at Warner Music Group where she had worked since 2001.

+ Also at Concord, New York-based Victor Zaraya takes on the position of COO after serving as chief revenue officer. He succeeds Jim Selby, who currently serves as Concord’s chief publishing executive. Prior to his time at Concord, Zaraya spent 20 years at Razor & Tie, home to the KIDZ BOP series.

+ Sony/ATV Music Publishing has upped Audrey J. Ashby to senior vice president, business affairs and Catalog. The New York-based Ashby, a longtime executive at EMI before the two companies merged in 2018, reports to Peter Brodsky, EVP, business affairs and general counsel.