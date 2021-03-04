Josh Humiston, Partner at APA, Dies at 48

Josh Humiston, who represented clients ranging from Dionne Warwick to Judas Priest as an agent and partner at Agency for the Performing Arts, died Wednesday at age 48. The cause of death was a stroke.

“All of us are devastated for the loss of our dear friend, colleague and partner, Josh Humiston,” said Jim Gosnell, APA’s CEO. “Our hearts go out to his beloved wife, Jaime, their two daughters, Isabella and Juliana, and the entire Humiston family. Josh was a unique and exceptional agent who was fiercely passionate and loyal to his clients and this company for 26 years.”

Gosnell described Humiston as “a much-loved member of our APA family” who “wore his heart on his sleeve and would fight equally as hard for his clients as he did his colleagues. He will be extremely missed by all of us, as well as the music community in which he served.”

Humiston was the first agent in the agency’s 59-year history to become a partner after having started in the mailroom.

Besides Warwick and Judas Priest, Humiston’s wide range of clients included Smokey Robinson, Skillet, Everclear and “Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness.”

Born March 18, 1972 in Santa Monica, Humiston went on from Beverly Hills High School to get his BS from Boston University, a private research university in Massachusetts. His first job in the business was, indeed, working in the APA mailroom starting in 1995. By 2001, he had made a quick ascent to to VP of concerts. In that role, he developed and oversaw the agency’s modern rock department. He was named partner in 2007.

Humiston is remembered by colleagues especially as a fan of virtually every sport —including avid fandom of the LA Kings, Lakers and Dodgers — and a passionate golfer himself.

Humiston is survived by his wife, Jaime Kelsall Humiston; their daughters, Isabella and Juliana; his mother, Jan Gamson Tanner; father, Robert Humiston; sister, Alison Humiston; brother, Matthew Humiston; sister-in-law, Lisa Humiston; and nieces Mila and Rachel Humiston.

Due to pandemic restrictions, a funeral set for Sunday, March 7, at Hillside Memorial Park will be limited to immediate family. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial donations be made to Humiston’s favorite personal charity, Andrew McMahon’s Dear Jack Foundation. The charity benefits adolescents and young adults diagnosed with cancer with the aim of improving quality of life and creating positive health outcomes from treatment to survivorship for patients and their families.