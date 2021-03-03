Jon Bon Jovi Conversation to Precede AXS’ Broadcast Premiere of Concert Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi will sit down for an exclusive interview March 20 with Spotify’s Global Head Of Rock, Allison Hagendorf, for “AXS TV Presents: A Conversation With Jon Bon Jovi,” followed by the broadcast premiere of the band’s only concert performance of 2020, “On A Night Like This — Bon Jovi 2020.”

“We released our new album during such a unique year and without a tour we had to find a different way to perform these songs for our fans,” said Bon Jovi. “AXS TV has been a great partner and I’m looking forward to everyone getting the chance to watch this special showcasing the band’s first and only time performing 2020 live together.”

The pre-show event will air prior of the broadcast premiere of “On A Night Like This – Bon Jovi 2020” at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT. Filmed in quarantine in a studio in Nashville, the film features first-time performances of tracks from the band’s 15th studio album, “2020,” including “Limitless,” “Beautiful Drug” and “Do What You Can.” The film offers fans a glimpse into how the band managed and weathered the storm during a global pandemic, with backstage footage and interviews interspersed throughout the film.

The wide-ranging interview with Hagendorf will explore the past year, with a focus on how Bon Jovi navigated the musical waters in unprecedented times, which resulted in the band delaying the release of its record, cancellation of a tour and Bon Jovi writing two songs inspired by the unfolding events in the nation. The chat will also delve into how the band was able to eventually find a way to film the concert and segments for “On A Night Like This,” and Bon Jovi’s personal focus on passion projects doing his own part to help with the Covid-19 crisis. As a bonus, viewers can submit their own questions in an AXS TV sweepstakes, where several will be selected to be answered in a “Fans Ask” segment.

“I first interviewed Jon nearly a decade ago in New York, and it is truly an honor to have the opportunity to sit down with him once again,” said Hagendorf, host of the Spotify podcast “Rock This With Allison Hagendorf.” “It is such a treat for fans, including myself, to hear firsthand about the band’s personal journey during this challenging past year. I was fascinated to learn how these moments, both big and small, culminated into their latest body of work, and I cannot wait to share it with AXS TV’s audience when the interview premieres on March 20.”

“AXS TV has quickly risen as a premier multiplatform brand sought out by acclaimed artists and entertainers. We are proud to be able to offer them strong promotional partnerships such as this, which empower them to share their latest projects directly with a massive audience of dedicated music enthusiasts,” said Sarah Weidman, head of original programming, development and multi-platform content for AXS TV. “AXS TV is honored to join forces with Bon Jovi to bring ‘On A Night Like This’ to television for the first time as part of a multiplatform event — giving our viewers the best seat in the house for an unforgettable evening featuring an exclusive interview with Jon Bon Jovi followed by a unique performance from one of rock’s most legendary bands.”

Both the interview and the concert will be available across all AXS TV digital platforms immediately following the broadcast premiere, with an encore presentation airing Sunday, March 21 at 10 p.m. ET on AXS TV.