Interscope Veteran Joie Manda Launches Encore Recordings

Joie Manda has announced the launch of Encore Recordings, an independent, full service music company based in Beverly Hills, Calif. Manda is an industry veteran specializing in hip-hop with more than 20 years of experience at Interscope and Def Jam Records and Warner Music Group.

Ned Monahan, whose departure from Spotify after two years as head of global hits was confirmed Tuesday, will become GM of Encore effective January 1, 2022. Along with global hits lead Becky Bass, Monahan oversaw Spotify’s most popular playlist — Today’s Top Hits, which boasts more than 27 million subscribers — as well as the influential New Music Friday and several other playlists.

Along with Monahan, Diana Chung has joined the new company as label manager.

“I’m incredibly excited to build a new destination for creativity,” Manda shares. “I take a lot of pride in developing artists, executives, and partnering with young entrepreneurs. Encore Recordings will be synonymous with pushing culture forward. I feel very lucky that both Ned and Diana Chung have decided to join the company and we look forward to announcing the addition of other key team members in the very near future.”

“I could not be more excited to join Joie and help build Encore from the ground up,” Monahan says. “I’m also incredibly thankful to my Spotify family, especially Jeremy Erlich, for the opportunity of a lifetime over the last two years. I have no doubt that the team at Encore will foster a unique and exciting new home for musicians to build their audiences and businesses to the fullest extent.”