John Fogerty Drops Bitter Anti-Trump Song, ‘Weeping In The Promised Land’

John Fogerty has dropped a pointed new song called “Weeping in the Promised Land,” a gospel-flavored, piano-driven lament about the state of the country and the world. With multiple references to President Trump as a “forked-tongued Pharoah” as well as Covid (“With dread in their eyes all the nurses are crying”) and the deaths of George Floyd and Breanna Taylor (“Out in the street on your neck with a knee the people are cryin your words i can’t beathe and the white judge say been no crime here today”), the song clearly is intended as a successor to Fogerty’s topical songs of the late ‘60s with Creedence Clearwater Revival, such as “Fortunate Son” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain.”

The song’s video features now-familiar footage of 2020 protests with Fogerty, wearing his trademark flannel, performing the song on piano on a hilltop (about as socially distanced as a person can be).

“I took a look back at what 2020 has been and tried to get my feelings out about the political climate, Black Lives Matter, Covid and everything else that occurred this year,” Fogerty said. “Friends are dying, we are stuck at home, we are indeed weeping in the promised land.”

The song’s video and full lyrics appear below:

Water in the well been poisoned with lies

Weeping in the promised land

Satan’s dark angels are falling from the sky

Weeping in the promised land

Children of God, he turns into stone

The sick and the weak, he dances on their bones

Pharoah shouting down the medicine man

Weeping in the promised land

Fork-tongued pharaoh, behold he comes to seek

Weeping in the promised land

Hissing and spewing, it’s power that he seeks

Weeping in the promised land

With dread in their eyes, all the nurses are crying

Everywhere sorrow, everywhere dying

Pharoah keeps preaching but he never had a plan

Weeping in the promised land

Weeping in the promised land

Pharoah’s army knocking on the door

Weeping in the promised land

Shoot you in your bed just like they done before

Weeping in the promised land

Out in the street, on your neck with a knee

All the people are crying your last words

“I can’t breathe”

And the white judge say “there’s been no crime here today”

Weeping in the promised land

Weeping in the promised land