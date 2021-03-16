Music Industry Moves: Joe Conyers to Head up NFTs at Crypto.com, Sally Dunstone Joins Primary Talent, Ross Copperman Signs With Photo Finish

Crypto.com has named Joe Conyers III EVP, NFT Platform. In his new role, Conyers, who was most recently chief strategy officer of Downtown Music Holdings, will oversee the development of Crypto.com’s invite-only NFT platform, which will feature artists, athletes and sports leagues. While at Downtown, Conyers also co-founded the songwriter royalty collection service Songtrust.

+ Sally Dunstone has joined Primary Talent International as a Concerts agent effective immediately, it was announced by Matt Bates, director of Primary and ICM Partners Head of International/Europe. Dunstone will work alongside Bates and the Primary team in London. She joins after six years at X-ray Touring, where she worked with Jack Harlow, Rina Sawayama, Kelly Lee Owens and others. Primary Talent International joined forces with ICM Partners in March of 2020.

+ Photo Finish Records has signed singer/songwriter/producer Ross Copperman who will release his first solo artist project for the label in May 2021. Copperman has written and produced music for Dierks Bentley, Darius Rucker and Keith Urban and wrote or cowrote Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You,” Luke Bryan’s “What She Wants Tonight,” and Kelsea Ballerini’s Halsey duet, “The Other Girl.” Photo Finish, whose roster includes includes Shaed, 3OH!3 and Lakeview was founded in 2006 by Paradigm senior agent Matt Galle, who now runs the label with partner Mike Marquis and GM Michael Collin.

+ Universal Music Group and leading African streaming service Boomplay have expanded their license from seven to 47 countries across the continent, now including South Africa, Ethiopia, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon and Senegal. In 2018, UMG became the first major global music company to license music to the service, which currently stands at more than 50 million tracks and boasts the largest repertoire of local African content globally.