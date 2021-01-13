Tom Hanks to Host Inauguration TV Special With Performances by Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake and More

Tom Hanks will host a primetime TV special celebrating the inauguration of Joe Biden as President of the United States, with performances by Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemons.

The 90-minute “Celebrating America” special will be broadcast live on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC from 8:30-10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Jan. 20. It will also be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox and AT&T DirectTV and U-verse.

On Monday, Variety exclusively reported that broadcast networks were preparing an inauguration TV special.

Through different segments and performances, the program will highlight the strength of U.S. democracy, the perseverance of the country’s citizens and the ability to come together during trying times and emerge stronger than ever before. The program will celebrate American heroes who are helping their fellow Americans through this crisis, including frontline workers, health care workers, teachers, citizens giving back, and those who are breaking barriers.

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will also give remarks during the primetime special, touching on the diversity and talent of America. The musical performances will take place throughout the broadcast.

“This inauguration presents a unique opportunity to spotlight the resilience and spirit of an America United,” said Tony Allen, CEO of the Presidential Inaugural Committee. “We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light, and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this prime-time program. Our first priority is safety — so while many of us will be watching safely from our homes, we are creating real moments of connection that highlight a new inclusive American era of leadership that works for and represents all Americans.”