JJ Abrams’ Loud Robot Label Signs Sally Boy (EXCLUSIVE)

Loud Robot, filmmaker JJ Abrams’ new label through RCA Records, has signed its second act, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sally Boy. The announcement comes with a new track and video “Bad Habits,” which you can see and hear below. “Bad Habits” is the third track to be released this summer and will be featured on Sally Boy’s forthcoming EP, “Lies I Tell Myself,” coming later this year.

“I’ve been keeping touch with my younger self the past few months and he’s hyped,” Sally Boy said in an intriguingly self-referential comment. “This is what we wanted way back when I started making music, so it’s surreal to say I’m a signed artist. I’m ecstatic to work with a label like Loud Robot/RCA that can keep stride with my hyperactive energy — I’m glad we’re doing it together :)”

The Philadelphia-born, Los Angeles-based artist made his debut in 2020 with his debut EP “Erez” while finishing up his senior year at the University of Southern California.

He also announced the second season of his variety show, “The Sally Boy Show.” The four-episode season will showcase a mix of talent from the singer/songwriter as he performs, writes and directs the musical performances, comedy sketches, monologues and more.

The Loud Robot-RCA partnership was announced last month with the release of “Heart Moan,” a song and video by the label’s first signing, Nnena. The song was the second track from her debut EP “Bipolar AF,” which was released on June 25. Other new artist signings to Loud Robot/RCA Records will be announced in the coming weeks.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UEzdiWQnTg0