Jimmy Fallon Credits TikTok Dance Creators After Addison Rae Segment Backlash

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon made peace with TikTok users after airing a dance segment that received backlash for not crediting the original creators of the viral dance moves.

During an episode that aired in late March, Fallon was joined by TikTok star Addison Rae, who is the second-most followed person on the app with 79 million followers, to perform some of the most popular dances on the app. However, the segment soon came under fire for not giving credit to the mostly Black TikTok users who created the dances.

On Monday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” Fallon acknowledged that the original TikTok creators deserved recognition.

“On our last show before break, we did a bit with Addison Rae where she taught me eight viral TikTok dances,” Fallon said during the segment. “Now, we recognize that the creators of those dances deserve to have their own spotlight. So right now, some of the creators will join me to talk about how their dance went viral and then perform the dance themselves.”

The creators of five of the TikTok dances joined Fallon virtually to talk about how they came up with the moves and went viral. Then, they performed the dances, which have blown up into dance trends on TikTok.

Fallon was joined by Mya Nicole Johnson and Chris Cotter, who created the popular dance moves to Cardi B’s song “Up;” Dorien Scott who made the “Corvette Corvette” dance; Fur-Quan Powell and Camyra Franklin who created the “Laffy Taffy” dance; Adam Snyder, Nate Nale and Greg Dahl who made the moves to The Weeknd’s song “Blinding Lights,” and Keara Wilson, who choreographed the viral dance to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.”

Watch the segment below.