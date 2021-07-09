Jim Morrison Documentary in Works From Gunpowder & Sky and Singer’s Estate

An as-yet untitled documentary about Doors frontman Jim Morrison is in production via the independent studio Gunpowder & Sky and the managers of the singer’s estate, they jointly announced Friday, with the promise of bringing “unearthed” personal diaries and home movies to the screen as part of the project.

Joining Gunpowder & Sky as producers on the film are Jeff Jampol, the head of Jampol Artist Management (JAM), which manages Morrison’s estate as well as those of artists from Janis Joplin to Charlie Parker, and Jeff Pollack, of FourScore Entertainment, a producer on films and TV specials including the Frank Sinatra doc “All or Nothing at All,” “Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time” and “Rhythm + Flow.”

“Our job is to guide, protect and connect our clients’ extraordinary legacies to fans both old and new, while always maintaining the highest standards of credibility and authenticity,” Jampol said in a statement. “I can’t think of a better partner than Gunpowder & Sky to help us introduce the timeless art of Jim Morrison to potential new generations of fans around the world.”

Gunpowder & Sky is behind such recent projects as the music show “Released,” which recently announced a second season, “69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez,” a crime-focused documentary look at controversial rapper Tekashi69, “Everybody’s Everything,” a doc about Lil Peep, the feature film “Her Smell,” and Audible’s Words + Music series of audio projects with artists like Alanis Morissette, Sheryl Crow and Sting.

Said Gunpowder + Sky CO Van Toffler, “Ever since the day my big bro brought home ‘The Soft Parade’ by the Doors, I was equally enraptured and scared by the prescient and sometimes haunting lyrics of Jim Morrison. He had such a wonderfully unique and fearless approach to it all, and as Jim said: ‘One shouldn’t take life so seriously, no one gets out alive anyway.’”

JAM has been busy with Morrison projects, the most recent having been the book “The Collected Works of Jim Morrison: Poetry, Journals, Transcripts and Lyrics.” The singer died in 1971 at age 27. Friday’s announcement promised the coming doc will focus on “the artist, the poet, the author (and) the renaissance man.”