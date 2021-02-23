600-Page ‘Collected Works of Jim Morrison’ Book to Mark 50th Anniversary of Doors Singer’s Death

As the 50th anniversary of Jim Morrison’s death approaches comes word that HarperCollins will release “The Collected Works of Jim Morrison: Poetry, Journals, Transcripts and Lyrics.” The 600-page book marks the most extensive collection of writings by the former Doors’ frontman published to date.

The collection, which will be published on June 8, consists of 160 visual components accompanied by excerpts from Morrison’s 28 private, never-before-seen notebooks (including the Paris notebook, which is believed to be Morrison’s final journal, reproduced at full reading size). Additionally, the print collection will be accompanied by a digital audiobook that includes a full recording of Morrison’s last poetry recording session at the Village Recorder on his 27th birthday in 1970.

“Jim Morrison is an enduring, influential force in the world of entertainment as well as one of the most notable poets of his generation,” said executive editor Elizabeth Sullivan. “‘The Collected Works of Jim Morrison’ is a highly curated anthology of his prodigious creative output. This is an exceptional collection we’re thrilled and honored to publish in conjunction with Jim’s family, Jennifer Gates at Aevitas, and the incredible support of JAM, Inc., the estate’s manager, who gave us unprecedented access to the Morrison archives.”

The book includes a forward by author Tom Robbins, a prologue by Morrison’s sister, Anne Morrison Chewning, and notes by Morrison’s longtime friend and filmmaker Frank Lisciandro. The oversized hardcover was designed by Michael Bierut and Jonny Sikov of Pentagram.

Formed in 1965 in Los Angeles, the Doors were among the most successful rock acts of the 1960s, thanks in large part to the star power of frontman Morrison as well as the era-defining psychedelic music of bandmates Ray Manzarek (keyboards), John Densmore (drums) and Robby Krieger (guitar).

The book can be pre-ordered here for $50.