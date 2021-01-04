Watch Multiple Grammy Nominee Jhene Aiko’s ‘Living Room Medley’ Video

Although singer-songwriter Jhene Aiko has been around for a minute and was even nominated for three Grammy Awards in 2015, the three nods her critically feted “Chilombo” album received for the upcoming 2021 awards was one of the more pleasant surprises in a year filled with them.

Well, anyone looking to get a sense of the Aiko vibe need look no further than the 15-minute medley she posted on Instagram on Sunday, kicking off the new year with a vibe-filled performance complete with violet lighting, cups of tea, a fire in the fireplace and even Tibetan singing bowls — you can practically smell the incense. Aiko also hosted an immersive sound bath live performance featuring a variety of color and aroma therapy, sound healing, conscience breathing, and guided meditation. Over the years she’s collaborated with Big Sean, Childish Gambino, Rae Sremmurd, Kehlani, John Legend, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Chris Brown, and Mila J.

Although she got her start as a teenager working with the pop group B2K, her proper career began in 2011 with the release of her first mixtape, “Sailing Soul(s).” Later that year she signed with Kanye West/Jay-Z producer No I.D.’s ARTium label (via Def Jam), following with the “Sail Out” EP in 2013. Her major-label debut, “Souled Out,” garnered three Grammy noms, and she followed in 2017 with “Trip.”

The songs are from “Chilombo” and “Souled Out” — watch the set below.

Medley Track List:

“Triggered (freestyle)”

“Trigger Protection Mantra”

“W.A.Y.S.”

“Born Tired”

“Summer 2020”

“10K Hours”

“Magic Hour”